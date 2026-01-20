Backstage Update On Je'Von Evans' Condition After His Match Was Stopped On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Je'Von Evans suffered an injury during a commercial break in his match with El Grande Americano, leading the contest to end abruptly. Although there was uncertainty regarding the seriousness of Evans' health status at first, a new update has emerged about the type of injury the 21-year-old possibly endured.

According to PWInsiderElite, Evans is reportedly "OK" following last night's episode of "Raw," but it's been revealed that his match with Americano was halted due to concerns over the former "WWE NXT" star sustaining a concussion. Evans was later evaluated by WWE's medical team backstage and did leave with the roster afterwards to travel. At this time, Evans does not appear to have a concussion, but PWInsider notes that they were unable to get 100% confirmation that he's in the clear. Additionally, the decision for the referee to stop the match was deemed to be the right call among WWE officials.

Evans' concussion scare comes just two weeks after being called up to the main roster and officially becoming a member of the red brand. Thus far, he's been feuding with Los Americanos, but he's also had the opportunity to wrestle the likes of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE live events. Going forward, it remains to be seen if Evans will miss any time away from the ring due to his potential head injury, or if he'll be healthy enough to jump back into action next week ahead of the Royal Rumble on January 31.