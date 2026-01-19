Je'Von Evans Appears To Suffer Injury, WWE Raw Match Called Off

One of "WWE Raw's" newest signees, Je'Von Evans, appeared to suffer an injury during his match against El Grande Americano during Monday's episode, causing the match to be called off.

Just prior to the match stoppage, El Grande Americano sent Evans crashing into the barricade at ringside and Bravo Americano charged at him. Evans made quick work of Bravo, sending him into the ring steps before flying off the top rope to take out El Grande Americano in the ring.

It was not immediately clear what move caused the injury or just when exactly Evans was injured, but he remained outside of the ring during a commercial break. He was checked on by WWE officials, and when the broadcast came back, the bell rang and the match was called off. Evans appeared to be holding his shoulder.

Evans won the "WWE NXT" Iron Survivor match at Deadline, but failed to win the NXT Championship from Oba Femi in the following days, thanks to interference by Ricky Saints. He officially signed his red brand contract on January 5 after multiple main roster appearances, including a match alongside TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee at Saturday Night's Main Event.