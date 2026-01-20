Backstage Report On How TNA Talent Felt About AMC Debut Episode

Last Thursday, TNA debuted its first episode of "iMPACT" on the AMC network, and despite two major title matches being advertised and WWE star AJ Styles making an appearance, the show was not well received from both wrestling fans and pundits alike. However, in addition to the online backlash and negative commentary directed at TNA's first broadcast on AMC, the backstage reaction to the show from the promotion's talent has been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, TNA's talent behind-the-scenes were both realistic and pessimistic about the episode, with the overall understanding being that it wasn't a good show. That said, there were many that believed that the general audience didn't understand the hurdles that TNA faced coming into last Thursday, while other staff reportedly made some reasonable excuses for the promotion's poor efforts. Although, Fightful notes that some talent will claim that it was the type of show that TNA "needed" to have.

Despite TNA's deal with AMC not getting started on the right track, there were still some exciting debuts on last week's show. Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, signed a one-year deal with TNA and appeared on "iMPACT" last Thursday after being introduced by another new hire for the company, Daria Rae, also known as Sonya Deville, who will fulfill an on-screen management role. Hopefully the reception for this upcoming Thursday's episode of "iMPACT" will more favorable with Jeff Hardy scheduled to face Mustafa Ali in singles action, and a Feast Or Fired Match set to take place on the show.