Backstage Reaction To Natalya Heel Turn, Storyline With Maxxine Dupri On WWE Raw

Natalya made her return to WWE programming on Monday to accompany Maxxine Dupri to the ring during her Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch on "WWE Raw," and made an impact by turning heel on her former friend and student, costing her the title. According to a new report, there are people within WWE very happy for the in-ring veteran up on her return.

PWInsider Elite reported that there are people within the company happy that Natalya got a heel turn on "Raw" and a new storyline. According to the outlet, there's a feeling among those they heard from that Natalya has more than deserved a chance to utilize her Nattie Neidhart character she's been using outside of WWE, including in AAA and in Bloodspot appearances. "The Low Key Legend" Nattie is a much gritter, heelish side of Natalya, who has yet to be seen on the main roster, despite many fans clamoring for the character to appear on "Raw."

Sources told PWIE that they are hopeful that Natalya's new direction clicks and she gets a more prominent role. Others within WWE have pointed out that Natalya and her husband, TJ Wilson, the former Tyson Kidd, offer others the chance to train at their Dungeon in Tampa, Florida, and never ask for any money from those who train there. The Dungeon, and briefly, the Nattie character, were featured in short video vignettes of Dupri training following her Women's Intercontinental Championship victory back in November. Dupri has shared videos and photos of her actual time training in the Dungeon over the last year on her Instagram page.