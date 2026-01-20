Bully Ray Comments On Ex-AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs Leaving For WWE (Or Possibly TNA)
Following the recent expiration of his AEW contract, Powerhouse Hobbs is reportedly headed to WWE. Still, that hasn't stopped WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray from pondering the possibility of the former AEW Trios Champion making an impact in TNA instead.
"If I'm TNA, I'm making a play for Powerhouse Hobbs," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Forget about WWE. TNA should be making a play for Powerhouse Hobbs also. TNA should be making a play for anybody that's out there. They're in the game now. They got some money from AMC. They need to step up to the plate too. I would love to see Hobbs in TNA. I would love to see Hobbs in WWE. The only place I don't want to see Powerhouse Hobbs is in AEW."
Armed with a new media rights deal, some fresh faces, and significant re-signings, TNA has remained in the spotlight throughout January 2026. With some talents moving elsewhere this month, the promotion now also has extra spots to fill on its roster, leaving Hobbs as an even more desirable option from Ray's perspective.
"I am high on Will Hobbs. I think that [WWE] can do a lot with him, but I'm not just sticking to NXT and WWE," Ray said. "TNA should make a play for Will Hobbs."
Should Hobbs make a surprise relocation to TNA, he would mark his first ever appearance for the company. Due to his previous work in AEW, though, he does already have experience working with current TNA World Champion Mike Santana and the preceding titleholder, Frankie Kazarian.
How Would Bully Ray Book Hobbs In WWE?
If given the authority to write and control the story surrounding Hobbs in WWE, where he's expected to land, Ray revealed that he would model it after Mr. T's character, James "Clubber" Lang, from the "Rocky III" film.
"How you always saw T in the audience scouting Rocky. You saw little clips of T. He would watch the fight and then he would leave. I would see Hobbs in the audience for months as a big, menacing, intimidating presence that was always around," Ray said. "Who is this guy? What is he doing here? You can't miss him. He's always on camera. How about those fans that we always see in the front row? Normal fans have become so identifiable because they're there all the time. Well, there is a six-foot-four, 300-pound jacked to the gills Black man sitting in the hard camera shot every freaking show.
"Then we find out when he jumps the guardrail, he destroys everybody, and he gets arrested and taken out. I would use Hobbs as an absolute killer monster. This guy looks the part. He's credible."
With Oba Femi, the dominant former NXT Champion, imminently moving up to WWE's main roster, Ray additionally pointed out that the "WWE NXT" brand is now in need of another big man. As such, Ray suggested that Hobbs be placed on the "NXT" roster, with his extended experience in the ring further making him a potential asset to the brand.
As of now, Hobbs has yet to make a public move after leaving AEW, but based on recent reports, WWE officials are anticipating his presence during the 2026 Royal Rumble weekend in Saudi Arabia.
