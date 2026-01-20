Bully Ray Comments On Ex-AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs Leaving For WWE (Or Possibly TNA)

Following the recent expiration of his AEW contract, Powerhouse Hobbs is reportedly headed to WWE. Still, that hasn't stopped WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray from pondering the possibility of the former AEW Trios Champion making an impact in TNA instead.

"If I'm TNA, I'm making a play for Powerhouse Hobbs," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Forget about WWE. TNA should be making a play for Powerhouse Hobbs also. TNA should be making a play for anybody that's out there. They're in the game now. They got some money from AMC. They need to step up to the plate too. I would love to see Hobbs in TNA. I would love to see Hobbs in WWE. The only place I don't want to see Powerhouse Hobbs is in AEW."

Armed with a new media rights deal, some fresh faces, and significant re-signings, TNA has remained in the spotlight throughout January 2026. With some talents moving elsewhere this month, the promotion now also has extra spots to fill on its roster, leaving Hobbs as an even more desirable option from Ray's perspective.

"I am high on Will Hobbs. I think that [WWE] can do a lot with him, but I'm not just sticking to NXT and WWE," Ray said. "TNA should make a play for Will Hobbs."

Should Hobbs make a surprise relocation to TNA, he would mark his first ever appearance for the company. Due to his previous work in AEW, though, he does already have experience working with current TNA World Champion Mike Santana and the preceding titleholder, Frankie Kazarian.