WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Retro 3 Things We Hated And Three Things We Loved

Subversion can be a good thing; presenting a very abundantly obvious outcome while leaving the window open for something else entirely. And wrestling has embraced that ideal several times throughout the years — perhaps too much, with scores of disqualifications, screwy finishes and interference having seeped deep into the fabric of modern wrestling. So the occasional time a company actually follows up on a promise can be a little bit of a welcome treat.

Enter Elimination Chamber 2019, Finn Balor's pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship held by Bobby Lashley. Balor by this point had just "taken Brock Lesnar to his limit" at the Royal Rumble for the Universal title, which of course just meant that he had gotten a few more near-falls than the average squash match. And given he had failed to win the Universal title from Roman Reigns beforehand, and also the IC title in a litany of contests including a WrestleMania triple threat in 2018, he was drifting further and further away from the blue-chip prospect that had won the Universal Championship in his first attempt in 2016.

So he really needed to the win the next title he chased. The issue being, that title was held by Lashley, and there was a need to keep him credible at the same time. The booking for both guys at this time had really left much to be desired and the pair of them were in a state of upper midcard rehabilitation. But Lashley had also been paired with someone who, unfortunately, was never going to get a fair shake at the top of the main roster: Lio Rush. Thus, Balor challenged both Lashley and Rush in a two-on-one Handicap match for the IC title, with the caveat that he could win the strap by pinning either man.

This was killing two birds with one stone — even if the proverbial birds refused to die in the weeks following — as Balor did actually win the title by pinning Rush, simultaneously strapping up "The Prince" and lighting the fuse for Lashley to turn on his partner. It can be rare to see a stipulation designed for an obvious outcome actually followed through on, and this was one of those welcome treats.

Written by Max Everett