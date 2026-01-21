Buff Bagwell Considering Options For In-Ring Return

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has outlined plans to get back in the ring for a match or two, despite his recent amputation.

Bagwell has had many battles in his life, from addiction to accidents, and now an amputation, but he is still keen to keep on fighting and accomplish more things in his life. The veteran star, who has a prosthetic leg after his right leg was amputated, is interested in stepping into the ring again.

"I know I could wrestle again, another match or two. But if I can't do it where it's ugly, I'm not going to do it. And I'm not sure that's possible. I don't want it to be ugly. If it's ugly at all, I'm not going to do it," he said on "Insight."

He explained that one aspect that he feels could be tricky, if he does get in the ring, is to climb the stairs to get into the ring. Despite the challenges, Bagwell is confident that he can wrestle again and is eager to do it, as it is one of the goals that he has in his life.

"So, for example, this $135,000 leg, because of this, there's no way to make steps look good. You can run the ropes, but the steps [is tough]. I think I can. I think I can do it where it's not ugly. I just don't know yet. So we're definitely going to, in the next couple of months, I'm going to get in the ring and just see what I can do. But I really do think no matter what, I will do one match, just because that's one of my goals," added Bagwell.

There haven't been many one-legged wrestlers in the history of the pro wrestling business, with the most prominent of them being Zach Gowen, whom Bagwell said he has spoken to a few times. Bagwell, over the last decade, has had a handful of matches, with his last one coming in 2024.