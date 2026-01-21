Backstage News On Bully Ray's Role In TNA Wrestling Following AMC Debut

Last Thursday on TNA's debut episode of "iMPACT" on the AMC network, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray was invited to be a guest commentator on the announce desk during the main event between Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian for the promotion's world title. Although it was believed that Bully's inclusion in the show was just a one-off appearance, it seems like he will be more involved with TNA going forward according to a new update.

On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported that TNA has discussed continuing a working relationship with the ECW legend, who was also said to be producing backstage segments during last week's show in addition to his duties on the broadcast table. Bully reportedly contributed to segments with AJ Styles, Kazarian, and Santana, while also giving a speech ahead of the show to motivate the roster, which was received well. Fightful also notes that Bully made "other quiet additions" backstage, but there are currently no plans for the 54-year-old to step back inside a TNA ring.

Last Thursday's episode also saw Bully reunite with former TNA President Dixie Carter, who he famously had an on-screen rivalry with in 2014. Although Bully's presence may have been one of the highlights of the show, overall TNA's debut on AMC was heavily criticized by wrestling fans and pundits alike, with even some of the company's talent being aware that the program did not meet expectations.