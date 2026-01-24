WWE Producer Recalls Learning About Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch Coupling

In 2019, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were not only two of the biggest stars in WWE, but also professional wrestling's hottest new couple, with their relationship together becoming public knowledge following WrestleMania 35. Although fans discovered Rollins and Lynch's new romance on social media, most of their co-workers found out about their relationship behind-the-scenes, including Senior Producer Michael "P.S" Hayes, who recently shared when he noticed that they started dating in season 2 of "WWE Unreal."

"I remember the first time I found out that Becky and Seth were an item and I had no idea. And it was the last time we were at MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania and then Becky was about to go on and I was behind Gorilla [Position] and all the sudden I see them making out ... I think I even joked like, 'God get a room.'"

In 2021, Rollins and Lynch tied the knot during a small ceremony in Kaua'i with their closest family and friends, and have continued their wrestling careers as husband and wife on the road along with their 5-year-old daughter, Roux. In the first episode of season 2 in "WWE Unreal," Rollins and Lynch's relationship is spoken about at length, with viewers gaining insight on how they became and item, as well as how they balance their in-ring life while being parents to their first child.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Unreal" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.