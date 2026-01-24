MVP Details Hurt Syndicate's Routine At AEW Tapings

While not as thorough as "WWE Unreal," MVP continued to peel back the layers of AEW backstage, noting that they usually work out the details of their matches for the night alongside the coaches and their opponents. "Your coach, or as I'm used to calling them: producers, they're at the Go Position, and they got on the headset, and they're talking to the production truck," he explained. "They have to know what's going on so that they can call the production truck to get what angles for what, you know, if there's a big – you know – big spot in the match, you want to make sure that the camera's there that they know, so they don't miss it."

MVP then revealed that trips to catering are something that often happens, as the wrestlers have to get in a lot of food for the day, but after their 4th or 5th trip, they go to the locker room to gear up for the night. "If I'm wrestling, I like to try to swing by the trainer room one more time and just get stretched out," he recounted. "And then it's kinda just waiting, you're just waiting around until it's go time, you know? You find out where you are on the card, and you know, if you're a little later in the show, you're just trying to stay warm and stay loose till it's your time. And that's a typical day!"

The veteran added that post-match, wrestlers either go back to the trainers or look over the details of the match before cleaning up and heading home.

