Triangle Of Madness Granted Title Matches On AEW Collision & Dynamite

The Triangle of Madness are looking to take some titles off the Cosmic Babes of Wrath and two matches were announced for the AEW Women's World Championship and the TBS title after two backstage segments on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite."

In the first backstage segment, Thekla challenged AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander to a title match that "The Toxic Spider" has been after for weeks. She promised to drown Statlander in "toxic," and spit at the camera for good measure, but not before Julia Hart challenged Willow Nightingale to a match for Nightingale's TBS Championship. "The Babe with the Power" first defeated Hart for the title back at AEW Dynasty in 2024.

The Cosmic Babes of Wrath were shown in their own backstage segment, with Statlander and Nightingale accompanied by Harley Cameron. Statlander accepted Thekla's challenge and said Thekla couldn't match up to what goes on in her mind, and she'd drag her down into the toxic with her during their match on "Dynamite" next week.

Nightingale told Hart she had been waiting for two years to get back in the ring with her to compete for the TBS gold, and accepted that match for "AEW Collision" on Saturday. Without a challenge for the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships, Cameron said she'd be ringside to combat Skye Blue.