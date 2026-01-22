Former WWE US Champion Bishop Dyer Makes AEW Debut

When Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, was spotted at Worlds End 2024, the idea of an "All Elite" debut for the former WWE United States Champion dominated rumor mills. Two years later, those rumors are beginning to precipitate into reality, as Dyer has officially made his AEW debut ahead of "AEW Dynamite."

According to Self Made AO, also known as @KXNGAO, Dyer was participating in a "bonus," unaired 8 Man tag team match, where he, Martin Stone, and Better Together's Hardin Horvitz and Ori Gold unsuccessfully faced off against Austin and Billy Gunn, Brady Booker, and Elijah Drago. As of writing, Self Made AO's post has garnered nearly 100,000 views, with many netizens offering their support to Dyer. Several fans claimed that Dyer would fit in either AEW or ROH, and one social media user pointed out that Dyer's out-of-ring connection to current AEW World Champion MJF as a possible factor in his AEW appearance.

As of writing, Dyer has not been announced as All Elite. It is unclear if Dyer will continue to work with AEW, with or without a contract, or if his appearance in Orlando was a one-off. Prior to his AEW appearance, Dyer has been making rounds around the independent scene, having appeared in promotions like GCW and MLW. Dyer is currently one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions with WWE alum Donovan Dijak, with their reign clocking in at an enviable 210 days and counting. Interestingly, Dyer and Dijak have been defending their titles exclusively against former WWE names, with Matt Riddle and The Good Brothers' Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson failing to dethrone the current champs.