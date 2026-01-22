AEW Dynamite - 1/21/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

The January 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite" was the ultimate "vibes" episode of AEW TV. If you've ever watched an episode of "AEW Collision" where the matches are all good to great, even though they don't have some overly dramatic story-beat to complement it, you will be very familiar with this sort of show structure. However, for as little out-of-the-ring storytelling as AEW did tonight, the one story that the company did tell in the ring was that MJF has got a lot to deal with in the AEW Men's World Championship scene.

Tonight's show was basically designed to showcase just how rich and competitive the main event scene is in AEW right now. You have MJF positioned at the top and a whole host of top-quality challengers underneath him, all wanting to earn their shots rather than just demanding them. We've already been told that Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega are gunning for the top prize after the three men had a segment on last week's show, but the scene runs deeper than that as Samoa Joe is still in the mix, and having seen his partner Bandido try and fail to become champion, Brody King is now involved as well.

It's one thing to be told in a promo that someone is worthy of being a title challenger, but it's another thingto seeg those challengers in action. Joe, Omega, and Strickland all had excellent showings in their hard-fought victories over "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, and Kevin Knight respectively, and all of those matches were so good that you can easily go back and enjoy them in a vacuum, but you can also sit back and think that MJF really does have his work cut out for him. Let's say he takes on Joe next. If he gets past the "Samoan Submission Machine," MJF will be faced with challengers on the level of an Omega or a Strickland.

It's setting MJF's title reign up to not only be very exciting, but gives you the sense that the AEW Men's World Championship could genuinely be around the waist of anyone at any given time. Joe, Omega, and Strickland all showcased why they belong in that conversation with their victories. Page gets the chance to do that this Saturday against Katsuyori Shibata, and King will most likely get his chance next week. I could sit here and write for hours about how much I enjoyed each match, but I thought I'd group the whole title picture and appreciate just how vibrant it is right now. Truly, the most exciting and unpredictable world title picture AEW has had in many years.

Written by Sam Palmer