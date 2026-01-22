WWE's The Miz Explains Why He Looks At Every Show Like It Could Be His Last

The Miz has conceded that he is aware of the remaining years he has in WWE, which he feels are never guaranteed.

Miz stated in a recent interview with "Insight" that he constantly recognizes he may not have a lot of time left in the ring, and that careers can end without a wrestler's decision.

"Always [think about how much longer I have]. I look at every arena and think, is this the last? You never know. I've done that for a long time because you don't know when your last night is. You don't know. Well, Cena does. But sometimes injuries happen. Sometimes it's like you — you literally look at yourself in the mirror and you go, I did it all, done it," he said.

The Miz recalled a moment from his early years in WWE when former referee Scott Armstrong reminded him of the magnitude of being in WWE. He now reflects on that moment and tries to cherish every time he is in the ring.

"I remember Scott Armstrong, when I first came into WWE, we were in Glasgow, Scotland, and we were on a live event, sold out. And I walked into the ring, and when I saw him, he goes, 'Look around, kid. Look where you are.' And I looked around, and I went, 'Wow, I never really took a moment to look around.' So now, since that moment, I look around. So, I'm always appreciative of every time I get to step in the ring. I'm appreciative of the superstar that trusts me with their body, and I want to do the best I possibly can every time I'm out there for the audience," he added.

He stated that he will walk away from wrestling if he thinks he can no longer deliver in the ring or isn't able to give what the fans expect of him. However, he admitted that he feels like he has gained a step or two in the ring, two decades after his debut.