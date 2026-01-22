AEW's Mike Bailey Perturbed By Jake Something Betrayal

AEW's Mike Bailey has hit out at new AEW star Jake Doyle, formerly Jake Something, for joining Don Callis Family rather than him and Kevin Knight in JetSpeed.

Doyle recently debuted in AEW and attacked JetSpeed, despite him and Bailey having teamed before in DPW. In his YouTube channel, Bailey said that he was eager to see Doyle in AEW and to team with again, which unfortunately didn't happen.

"The part that bothers me is motherf**king FKA Jake Something, Jacob Doyle. I thought what we had was special. I thought you and I were a team. I thought we were going to be a team," he said. "It breaks my heart. It really breaks my heart. As soon as I left DPW to come to AEW, I was like, can't wait till Jake gets here. Jake's going to get here. We can make JetSpeed a trio. We could be 'JetSpeed Something,' [or] 'Something Quick as a Jet.' We were going to figure out a name."

Bailey compared the situation of Jake Doyle joining the Don Callis Family to that of Josh Alexander, who also joined the faction after signing with AEW. He recalled that he had a good rapport with Alexander after wrestling him a few times and thought he would join JetSpeed. Bailey feels that Something took the easy way out by joining Callis' group as he has people to fall back on, rather than fight from the heart, as JetSpeed does.

"Jake Something would rather join the Don Callis Family. Go where it's safe, go where he's protected, go where he's got his buddies all around him. Go where he's got people like Andrade backing him up, than go with JetSpeed. Two people who have just been in AEW, from the beginning, doing nothing but fighting their heart out," said Bailey.

Doyle and Bailey's partnership in DPW was a successful one, where they even held the tag team titles for over 270 days, while they had also teamed together in TNA/Impact Wrestling.