Backstage News On Talent Involved & Changes Being Made To WWE LFG Season 3

"WWE LFG" Season 2 came to an end on October 5, 2025, with Shiloh Hill and Skylar Rae winning the season. On top of that, the LFG Legends lineup has been changed, as both The Undertaker and Michelle McCool stepped away, with Kevin Owens and Natalya taking their places to help train the next generation of wrestlers.

Shortly after the end of Season 2, Season 3 of "WWE LFG" was announced, and per a report from PWInsider Elite, filming has already begun in Florida. The report also confirmed the inclusion of Owens and Natalya and noted that Bully Ray and Booker T were either confirmed or seen during filming. Additionally, the show will allegedly change focus going forward, with emphasis being placed on the prospective wrestlers instead of the LFG Legends and the rivalries they have with coaching their students.

It remains to be seen whether "WWE LFG" ends up being a viable star-creator factory or not, but when it comes to the Season 2 winners, Bully believes there's a lot of potential. Bully praised both Hill and Rae, citing that the two of them have bright futures ahead of them. However, when it came to their mixed-tag team match on "NXT" following their "LFG" win, the veteran criticized having the two in a gimmick match so soon after coming out of the system. Despite this, Bully still claimed the match was entertaining, but his criticisms highlighted how WWE has yet to figure out how this new system should funnel wrestlers onto weekly television while maintaining their legitimacy.