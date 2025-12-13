Two Active Wrestlers Set To Join WWE LFG Season 3 As Coaches

According to Fightful Select, WWE's reality competition show, "LFG (Legends & Future Greats)," will feature two new coaches and mentors: "The Prizefighter" Kevin Owens and "The Lowkey Legend" Nattie Neidhart, as part of the show's third season on A&E. The show, which is currently filming, will also have WWE Hall of Famers Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and Booker T back as coaches and mentors. A premiere date for the new season has not been announced yet.

A spiritual successor to "WWE Tough Enough," "WWE LFG" first premiered in February 2025. The show features aspiring wrestlers trying to break into WWE. Each season, a male and a female wrestler are awarded a developmental contract with "WWE NXT." Some of the show's previous winners include Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele (season one) and Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye (season two).

After a severe neck injury that hindered Owens' ability to compete in this past April's WrestleMania 41, and since then, the former Universal Champion appears to be on the mend, as shown in a brief training clip posted of him doing some cardio work at the Performance Center last month. Regarding Neidhart, mentoring comes naturally for the generational talent, as she and her husband, TJ Wilson, run the Dungeon training facility by offering first-hand training seminars and sessions to wrestlers both inside and outside WWE. Recently, she and Wilson appeared as guest coaches at their colleague Bayley's Lodestone Camp event last weekend.

Owens and Neidhart will replace Hall of Famers The Undertaker and his real-life wife, Michelle McCool, who both won the prestigious WWE LFG mentorship Championships in seasons one and two, respectively.