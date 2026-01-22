AEW's Kenny Omega Did Motion Capture For Street Fighter 6

If there's two things that could possibly rival Kenny Omega's love for professional wrestling, they would be long-time tag team partner Kota Ibushi and video games. The latter in particular has been a passion for the AEW star throughout his life. Not only has Omega named his two trademark moves, the V-Trigger and One Winged Angel, after techniques or characters found in video games "Street Fighter V" or "Final Fantasy VII," but he was also integral in the development of the AEW video game "Fight Forever," and portrayed the live action version of character Cody Travers in "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" back in 2018.

So it's no surprise that passion has led to Omega doing even more video game related activities. Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Omega responded to a trailer for "Street Fighter XI" showing off the character Alex by saying "it's almost like looking in a mirror." Omega's response led to some wondering if he had been involved with the making of the character for the game, and Omega confirmed as much a little more than an hour later, even providing photographic proof.

"Incredibly happy to announce that I've done some big mocap work as Alex in Street Fighter 6," Omega said. "Can't wait for you all to see more, he's my favorite character in Street Fighter."

Perhaps the most amazing thing about Omega's announcement is that he made the reveal only a short time before he hit the ring to wrestle Josh Alexander on "AEW Dynamite." That match continued the good vibes for Omega, who defeated Alexander in his first singles match of 2026, beginning a quest that Omega hopes will lead him to have a match against MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship somewhere down the road.