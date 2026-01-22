Former WWE Star Marc Mero Shares 2019 Royalty Statement To Highlight Pay Issues

Years removed from his in-ring retirement, former WWE star Marc Mero is still earning money for his previous contributions. As he attests, though, some income streams aren't providing a lot.

Earlier this week, Mero shared a statement issued to him in 2019, specifically for royalties stemming from WWE videos including his likeness. This statement, reflecting the fourth quarter of 2019, showed that Mero was individually paid out a mere $71.47 of the total $39,590 net royalties earned by WWE. According to Mero, his post is intended to highlight the pay issues often faced by professional wrestlers.

"I left the WWE years ago, and more than 20 years later, in 2019, I came across an old royalty statement. When you look at how much money many wrestlers help generate versus how little they're actually paid, it's honestly hard to believe," he wrote on X. "On this statement, even after being out of wrestling for over two decades, I was still partly responsible for $39,590.81 in revenue. My royalty payment for that? $71.47. That's the reality for a lot of wrestlers. We helped build the brand, the characters, and the moments fans still watch today, yet the compensation rarely reflects the value that was created."

Mero spent three years under the WWE banner (1996-1999), during which he enjoyed one reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Elsewhere, he participated in on-screen programs with his then-wife and former WWE Women's Champion Sable.

The "Wildman" last competed in the ring in 2006, the same year in which he officially hung up his wrestling boots.