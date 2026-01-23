TNA Champion Mike Santana Discusses Locker Room Mindset In 2026

Last week, Mike Santana reclaimed the throne as TNA World Champion by defeating Frankie Kazarian on the AMC premiere of "Thursday Night iMPACT." As Santana attests, though, being at the top doesn't have to be a selfish endeavor. In fact, he, like many other TNA other talents, are more focused on TNA as a whole.

"I think the best thing that I could say about our locker room is that we all have a common mindset. We're not just there for ourselves," Santana said on "Off The Ropes." "We're there to elevate each other and elevate the company. I think that's something that a lot of locker rooms are lacking in. I've been around a long time. I've been in many different locker rooms, and to be honest, TNA is that one place that I always go back to and I always say, man, if more locker rooms were like ours, wrestling would be a beautiful place.

"I'm proud of our team," he continued. "I'm proud of the work that we've done. I'm proud of the work that we're going to continue doing."

As a veteran of the squared circle, Santana has been a first-hand witness to the problems that can arise from a wrestling promotion's increased revenue and television exposure, with internal competition amongst talent being one of them. Based on his experience in TNA, however, Santana is confident that its current roster can maintain its all-encompassing mindset.

Later tonight, TNA will broadcast its second live edition of "iMPACT" on AMC, with Albuquerque, New Mexico as the backdrop.

