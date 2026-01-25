Roxanne Perez Explains Why Finn Balor Brought Her Into WWE Faction

Roxanne Perez's journey in WWE's Judgment Day stable has been a winding one, especially given that not all members were on board with her affiliation at first. Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor firmly was, however.

While appearing on the "WWE Raw Recap," Perez explained why Balor initially brought her into the Judgment Day's circle. "I don't think there was a closeness [to Balor] per se," she said. "I think that there was a couple of times where I came as an NXT Superstar to Monday Night Raw. I think he saw me as The Prodigy, saw what I can do in the ring, saw what I bring to the table, and he thought, 'Okay, she's the perfect person. She's the perfect girl to come and bring in to The Judgment Day to help out Liv [Morgan] and Raquel [Rodriguez].' That's what I was trying to do."

In recent weeks, Perez has admittedly felt the dynamic between her and Balor shift, and not for the best. Instead of strengthening the Judgment Day, Balor has appeared to be caught up in his own separate world, with the January 12 edition of "WWE Raw" exemplifying that.

"We noticed that tonight, when we walked in and he wasn't even paying attention to what I was doing or what Liv was doing. I think he deserved to hear what Liv had to say, and I said what I said. I said she has a point. So regardless if he brought me into The Judgment Day or not [we ultimately do what's right for The Judgment Day]."

Perez was officially welcomed in the Judgment Day in June 2025 after a shoulder injury left Liv Morgan sidelined and unable to continue her duties as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. In her place, Perez stepped up to team with Raquel Rodriguez.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Raw Recap" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.