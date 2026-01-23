Indi Hartwell Pins M By Elegance On TNA Impact Before Chaos Ensues

The Elegance Brand made headlines when they captured the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships from the departing IInspiration, but Indi Hartwell put the team player M By Elegance under pressure in their singles match Thursday. "TNA iMPACT" saw Hartwell pick up a win, but in a chaotic turn of events, The Elegance Brand Stood tall over Hartwell, Xia Brookside, and TNA World Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee.

Hartwell and M's match began with classic Elegance Brand interference, but Hartwell didn't let the numbers game stop her from stomping on M's toe, much like she did at Genesis. Hartwell's arrogance, however, backfired when a Big Boot attempt on the apron entangled her in the ropes. M began to viciously stomp on Hartwell's feet, and even used the ringside Personal Concierge's shoe to add insult to injury. Interestingly, stable leader Ash by Elegance stepped in to call off the vicious attack, to which M eventually complied.

A Spinebuster counter from Hartwell put her back in the fight, and Hartwell continued to ride that high into a match-winning roll-up counter. Hartwell had little time to celebrate, however, as Heather by Elegance leapt on her from ringside. Ash, shockingly, stood between Hartwell and the Elegance brand, claiming that she was "sick of" the Elegance Brand's behavior. M shoved Ash to the ground, which prompted world titleholder Lee and Brookside to emerge to defend Hartwell and Ash.

The viper struck Lee from behind, as Ash leveled the TNA Knockouts World Champion with a big boot. All out chaos ensued as the Elegance Brand beat down Brookside and Hartwell. As Brookside, Hartwell, and Lee lay broken and bruised, Ash paraded her duplicity to end the segment.

As of writing, the Elegance brand have held the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships for 8 days and counting, and have not yet defended their gold.