Results Of TNA's Feast Or Fired Match On Impact

For the 9th time in TNA Wrestling history, a crop of wrestlers competed in the Feast or Fired match, where one unfortunate soul will draw a pink slip and be forced to leave TNA.

The latest Feast or Fired field, revealed on "Thursday Night iMPACT" on AMC, included the likes of Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, Ryan Nemeth, AJ Francis, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, The Home Town Man, Rich Swann, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Trey Miguel, the latter of whom marked his surprise return to TNA following his recent release from All Elite Wrestling. Above the ring posts hung four briefcases, with three of them containing contracts for future title opportunities (TNA World, X-Division, and International Championships). Inside the final one lies the famous pink slip, signifying the carrier's immediate firing from TNA.

TNA veteran Eric Young secured the briefcase labeled "1" by unmasking The Home Town Man, then snatching it from his hands. Former TNA World Champion Steve Maclin followed suit shortly after by unhooking briefcase #2, striking Hotch with it, and leaving the ring. Miguel's #4 container came after he superplexed Ryan Nemeth off the top turnbuckle, then reached up to seize it. The System's Eddie Edwards took possession of "3" with some help from his stablemate Brian Myers, who wiped out a sea of competitors on the floor with an elbow drop, thus clearing a path for Edwards

The specific contents of Young, Maclin, Miguel, and Edwards' briefcases will be unveiled on next week's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT."