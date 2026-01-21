Backstage Details On Trey Miguel's AEW Release, Frustration Behind The Scenes

Former TNA X-Division Champion Trey Miguel was reportedly released from AEW shortly after it was revealed The Rascalz had signed with Tony Khan's company after leaving TNA. A new report has now offered new details about what led to Miguel's release, and subsequent announcement he is taking a "break" from wrestling, after it was also confirmed that Miguel's release was a decision above Khan and AEW.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, the outlet was told Miguel's release, which was heavily implied to be a WBD decision, was in relation to a 2020 post of the star's that was homophobic in nature, one that Miguel immediately apologized for. Fightful reported they were told there were no other posts or situations that were said to have factored into Miguel's release.

The outlet also reported that the internal reaction in the company was mainly frustration, as all the Rascalz, Miguel, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed, have good relationships with AEW. There were some wrestlers who felt as though there are different standards applied to AEW talent that don't apply to other personalities who have appeared on other WBD properties.

It was reiterated that no one in AEW had Miguel fired, and no contact the outlet reached out to were in favor of the decision to release Miguel. A WBD source told Fightful they couldn't comment, but couldn't say they would agree with the decision if true, as it did not appear that Miguel had an "unhealthy pattern of behavior."

Miguel seemed to acknowledge his release on social media, after declaring he was taking a break from wrestling, on Monday. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to acknowledge mistakes he made in the past, but said he always apologized and did his best to be better after.