Backstage Report Claims Trey Miguel's AEW Release Came From 'Above' Tony Khan

This past week was a great week for AEW, as the company led a signing spree that saw several stars from across the board become All Elite. Of the multiple names signed were The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed). However, after their first appearance this past Saturday on "AEW Collision," only Xavier, Wentz, and Reed were featured, but not Miguel. With new reports coming in left and right after Miguel's announcement that he was "taking a break from wrestling" for the foreseeable future, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez provided more knowledge on the situation, including how he was released from his AEW contract days after signing it, and by whom.

"Well, some people are saying certain things, but my understanding is whatever it is, it came from up above," Alvarez said on Monday's episode of the "Wrestling Observer Radio." "I know there's a lot of rumors, but it had nothing to do with anybody in AEW talent, anything like that, or Tony [Khan]. Something happened from way up and he was released."

Others reporting on the situation, including Fightful Select, noted that both AEW and Miguel are on good terms, despite the recent shake up. The former two-time X-Division Champion and his Treehouse cohorts chose to part ways with TNA when their contracts were up at year's end. The high-flyer spent nearly a decade with TNA, but eventually made appearances for "WWE NXT" following TNA's partnership with WWE.

