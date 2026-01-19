Rascalz's Trey Miguel Takes 'Break' From Wrestling, Released From AEW

Former Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel has announced that he is stepping away from wrestling and has also reportedly been released by AEW.

Miguel and the rest of the Rascalz had recently signed with AEW, but just a week after joining the promotion, has left Tony Khan's company, as per "Fightful Select." In a post on social media, Miguel said that he will be taking a break and requested fans not to include him in posts or comments.

"Taking a break from wrestling. Please respect my space and don't tag me in any posts or comments. Go support the Rascalz still," he said in his story on Instagram.

According to "Fightful," the former TNA star wasn't a part of the recent "AEW Dynamite" show, where the other three members of the group – Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier — appeared in a backstage interview segment, with the trio introducing themselves to the AEW audience. The outlet claimed Miguel was also signed by AEW, but eventually didn't make it on-screen. However, the split between the two parties has reportedly been on good terms, as per "Fightful." The four stars were recently a part of TNA Wrestling, and one of them, Reed, was also advertised to face off against TNA X-Division Champion, Leon Slater, at the debut Impact show on AMC. The match was ultimately pulled off the show.

Miguel's run with TNA Wrestling lasted nearly 10 years, where he won the X-Division title twice and the tag team titles once alongside Wentz. He had previously rejected the chance to join WWE when Xavier and Wentz joined WWE, stating that he wasn't keen on moving to Florida, but eventually made appearances in the promotion following TNA's partnership with WWE.