Trey Miguel Seemingly Responds To AEW Release: 'I've Made A Lot Of Mistakes'

It was a truly bizarre week for Trey Miguel, who last Wednesday signed with AEW alongside his fellow Rascalz, Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz, only to be released just days later. Initially, Miguel's only comments on the matter were a social media post saying he would be taking a break from wrestling. But on Monday afternoon, Miguel took to X again, and seemed to confirm that his quick release was related to things from his past.

"I've made a lot of mistakes in my time," Miguel tweeted. "I've always apologized and did my best to put a better foot forward after. I don't preach hate and I don't take any pride in being hateful. I'm a man of faith, I believe in forgiveness and only ever preach that. I'm a different man today."

Miguel is known to have made controversial remarks on two occasions. The first was in 2019, when he made antisemitic comments towards wrestler David Starr, while the second occurred in March 2020, when he used homophobic rhetoric while arguing with a Facebook user. Miguel apologized for the latter comments, but had never commented on his statements towards Starr. Starr, who would later leave wrestling after being accused of sexual, verbal, and emotional abuse at the beginning of Speaking Out in June 2020, released comments following Miguel's release, defending him.

While it's unconfirmed whether such comments contributed to his AEW release, both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline reported that Miguel's release "came from above," suggesting the call was made by AEW's media rights partner Warner Brothers Discovery. As such, it would make Miguel's situation similar to The Briscoes, who were banned from appearing on AEW TV due to homophobic comments Jay Briscoe made earlier in their careers. That ban was lifted upon Jay's death in early 2023, allowing Mark Briscoe to work in AEW.