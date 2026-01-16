Additional Details On The Rascalz Leaving TNA For AEW

The Rascalz are officially signed to AEW after departing TNA prior to the company's debut on AMC, and a new report offered further details as to why the stable made the jump to Tony Khan's company. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zachary Wentz's contract with TNA ran out, leading to the group's departure.

According to Meltzer, TNA didn't offer Wentz a new deal "for awhile," and didn't offer him anything great when he was offered something new. Trey Miguel's deal also expired, and the other Rascalz, Dezmond Xavier (the former Wes Lee in WWE), and Myron Reed were working in TNA without contracts.

Fightful Select previously confirmed that Wentz and Miguel's deals expired at the end of 2025, in advance of the debut of "iMPACT" on AMC on January 15. The outlet also reported that one member of the group was determined to leave TNA, but all reportedly left on good terms. Reed was meant to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship on the AMC debut episode, but the match was quietly pulled and Slater also did not work the show.

It was officially confirmed on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" that Xavier, Miguel, Wentz, and Reed were "All Elite," though The Rascalz have not yet debuted on screen for the company. All members have reportedly signed multi-year deals with AEW.

The Rascalz re-formed in TNA following Xavier's release from WWE in October. Xavier debuted at Turning Point the following month, arriving to help Reed, Miguel, and Wentz win an eight-man tag match against The System.