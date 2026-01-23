The System Reveals Two New Members In Chaotic TNA Impact Closing Segment

"We're not replacing one member," Eddie Edwards taunted. "We're replacing two."

After JDC, formerly known as WWE's Fandango, announced his retirement at TNA: Genesis, the search for a new member to replace him in The System was on. Where fans may have expected hope and family to be the theme in "TNA iMPACT's" closing segment, The System's new member announcement became a house of betrayal, as new members Bear Bronson and Cedric Alexander laid waste to JDC and Moose to initiate themselves into TNA's leading stable.

JDC led The System to the ring Thursday, where he praised his hand-picked replacement as a performer who symbolized the future: both of The System, and of the professional wrestling business. The New Mexico crowd went wild as Bronson marched down the ring. The new prospect was welcomed into the ring, but before Bronson could utter his first words as a System member, Edwards shocked the world by low-blowing JDC. Moose stood in shock, only for Bronson and Brian Meyers to beat him into the canvas.

The night's surprises kept coming as Albuquerque lit up in purple. Alexander rushed down the entrance ramp with a steel chair in hand, but before anyone could mistake his presence as aid for Moose, Alexander laid steel onto his earlier opponent's skin. Edwards took to the microphone as JDC and Moose laid motionless in the ring, and told Moose that Alexander's presence was the part of the plan the former TNA World Champion was deliberately left out of.

"You can't beat the system!" Edwards spat.

Alisha Edwards was seen siding with JDC and Moose, and The System's valet faced a cold reception from Edwards, Meyers, Bronson, and Alexander as the show ended. While JDC announced his retirement Saturday, it seems he will need to tie up loose ends before he hangs up his boots.