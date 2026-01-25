The Miz Reflects On The Difficulty Of WWE Releases

As a veteran of WWE, The Miz has become accustomed to the mass releases unleashed by the company every year. Still, it hasn't made the lasting effects any easier.

Appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," The Miz admitted that he too worries that he will be one of the victims of WWE's releases. On the other hand, the former WWE Champion feels confident that he could succeed anywhere in the wrestling industry.

"For me, this is going to sound very cocky and arrogant. I know how valuable I am," he said. "I know how good I am, and whether the audience sees it or not, I know people know. If you've wrestled me, you know. So yes, there's always in the back of your mind, 'Oh, is it me? Is it me? Is it me?' But then there's also that other part that goes, 'I've done a lot in this business, and I still got more.'"

Looking back, The Miz circled Dolph Ziggler (now known as TNA's Nic Nemeth) as one whose exit hit particularly close to home for him. On-screen, Ziggler and Miz famously battled over WWE's Intercontinental Championship. Behind-the-scenes, the two have remained close friends for years.

"That was a tough one for me to see him go, because it was kind of like the last of my really core group of friends," Miz said. "I have friends, obviously, in the locker room, but that was my core group of friends. I was like man, I've had such great matches with Dolph too. Him putting his career up and me the IC Title. That whole IC title reign he was a big part of elevating that title as well."

Ziggler departed from WWE in September 2023, with runs in NJPW, TNA, and the indies starting in the months following. According to "The Showoff," his release came after he personally requested it in a lengthy email to WWE executives.