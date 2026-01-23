Saraya Has 'Aww' Moment Over Message From Priscilla Kelly, Former WWE Star Gigi Dolin

A Throwback Thursday elicited a wholesome social media encounter this week.

Before she blossomed into "The Anti-Diva" in WWE, Saraya ruled the independent wrestling scene with her side swept bangs and thick eyeliner as "Emo Raya," as she described it on X on Thursday. According to Priscilla Kelly (formerly known as Gigi Dolin in WWE), it was this exact look that initially drew her to Saraya, before she even stepped into the ring herself.

"FYI. Before I started training to wrestle around 15 ish I watched matches of you in this era because you were the only girl that looked like me at the time (I was a full blown scene kid)," Kelly wrote in response to Saraya's pair of throwback photos. Similar to Saraya, Kelly has long donned dark eye looks when wrestling. As a "scene kid," though, Kelly's hair has often stood out for its bright colors, such as orange and red, rather than her bangs.

Regardless of their slight physical differences, Saraya was evidently touched by Kelly's statement as she wrote "Awww sister. love you!!" alongside a black heart emoji.

Currently, Kelly is in the midst of her independent wrestling return, which came after her 2025 release from WWE. A recent string of matches led her back to Game Changer Wrestling, where she notably challenged Atticus Cogar for the GCW World Championship. Meanwhile, Saraya has resumed in-ring training with the aim of making a potential comeback. Kelly and Saraya have yet to share a ring together in any capacity.