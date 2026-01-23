Bully Ray Explains Why He Hopes These AEW Stars Are 'Running And Running Fast'

When AEW first came into the fold in 2019, the company's ranks soared immediately. They have signed some of the biggest names from around the world, even revitalized many former WWE stars' careers. While this all looks good on paper, Bully Ray is let down by how AEW books its heavyweight competitors. This week marks one week since former TNT and World Trios Champion, Powerhouse Hobbs, ended his contract with the company, with speculation that Hobbs is on his way to join other former AEW talent on the WWE roster. That said, Ray is cheering for Hobbs and another heavyweight brawler to sprint, not run, to their next destination, which he believes will carry them toward bigger opportunities than what they've been given in AEW.

"I hope Powerhouse Hobbs is running, and running fast. And I hope Wardlow is right behind him," the WWE Hall of Famer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Powerhouse Hobbs looks the part. There's so much upside to Powerhouse Hobbs, and maybe he can't talk, I don't know. I haven't heard enough from Powerhouse Hobbs. But even if he can't, you put him with a manager. You do something. That guy can be such a player for you."

While the jury is still out on whether Hobbs will make his first WWE appearance at the Royal Rumble next Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Wardlow remains on the injured reserves after tearing his pectoral muscle this past September. Reports before his injury indicated that the former three-time TNT Champion was positioned to become a main event player, with the possibility of becoming a future challenger to the AEW World Championship while "Hangman" Adam Page was in his second reign.

