WINC Watchlist: Best WWE Royal Rumble Matches (That Weren't The Royal Rumble)

Two classics ten years apart for two completely different reasons. Off the heels of John Cena's retirement at the end of 2025, everyone has gone back and combed through Cena's career with a fine toothcomb to see what were some of his best performances, and two of them came at the Royal Rumble.

Let's start with the Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship in 2007 against the "Samoan Bulldozer" Umaga. This match didn't make to the John Cena watchlist we published at the end of last year, and I wholeheartedly apologize on behalf of Wrestling Inc. because this match shouldn't have just been included, it should have been near the top. A classic David vs. Goliath tale where both men, even the unstoppable Umaga, are dragged into the deepest waters to find out what they are truly made of. Cena came into this one with an injured rib, but once the blood started flowing, he tapped into a primal version of himself that even the deadliest of monsters would have found difficult to beat.

The chaos on the outside of the ring was actually escalated by the time they both got back in the ring when the top rope became a weapon Umaga had intended to use, only for Cena to turn it on to his opponent. He choked the life out of the "Samoan Bulldozer," letting out a primal scream in the process to showcase just how desperate he was to win, and how much he will do to gain that win. Truly one of the best matches of Cena's career, the best match of Umaga's career, and one of the best matches in WWE history.

A decade later, there was no chaos in the ringside area. In fact, the WWE Championship match between Cena and AJ Styles didn't even leave the ring. This match has rightly been talked about as one of the best of the last 10 years or so as it was two guys operating on a level few wrestlers ever reach. Styles was at the peak of his powers, while Cena had become a completely new man through working with all of the fresh talent that was brought to WWE in the mid-2010s. Styles obviously had the advantage given his two previous victories over Cena, but this was a big match situation that Cena thrived in better than anyone.

The closing stretch has people in the crowd gasping for air they've been cheering that much, but in the end it was Cena who emerged with his 16th world title, equalling Ric Flair's record in style. If these two matches have taught me anything, it's that John Cena truly was one of a kind.

Written by Sam Palmer