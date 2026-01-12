WINC Watchlist: Top 10 WWE Royal Rumble Matches, Ranked

WWE's annual Royal Rumble is perhaps the greatest stipulation match ever created, to the point where it brings back even the most jaded of wrestling fans just for one night to join in on the excitement. 30 WWE performers enter, with 29 of them well aware that they'll be thrown over the top rope (with both feet touching the floor, of course), leaving one person standing in the end. Traditionally, that lucky individual earns a world title shot of their choosing at that year's WWE WrestleMania.

Originally conceived by Pat Patterson in the 1980s, he likely didn't know that a simple Battle Royal with staggered entrances would go on to become one of the most entertaining matches of the wrestling calendar. Just about every promotion in existence has had their own version of the Royal Rumble in some shape or form, whether it be staggered entrances in the NJPW Ranbo, any of the "Casino" matches that take place in AEW, or Dragongate in Japan literally having a match stipulation called the "Royal Rumble," which has the exact same rules as the original. With that said, nothing can really top the original concept.

There have been dozens of Royal Rumble matches since it was created, and with the 2026 Royal Rumble rapidly approaching, Wrestling Inc. has decided to take a trip down memory lane and look back on the best that the Rumble match has had to offer. Many wrestling fans would agree that, when it's done right, the Royal Rumble is one of the best matches of the entire year, and here are our picks for the ten best.