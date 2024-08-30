WWE Star Jade Cargill Recalls Nerves Heading Into Royal Rumble 2024

Former AEW star Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, after months of teasing fans with backstage segments and appearances on all three brands.

In a new interview with "Fanatics," Cargill explained that she wasn't sure how she would be received. The former TBS Champion was afraid that she might get booed by the crowd, despite reassurances from Bianca Belair.

"I didn't know the response I was gonna get," Cargill said. "I just had a lot on my plate at that time and I was just trying to focus, get myself over, do what I had to do, and show up for the WWE Universe."

Cargill explained that she was comfortable with the physical aspect of the Rumble, especially with the numerous veteran talent already in the ring.

"I don't have to worry about that. Anything happens, and everyone in that ring is trained to know what to do. I'm new to the system. It takes time, but I was in the ring with veterans who knew exactly what they were doing," Cargill gushed, describing the locker room as "such an easy place" to work. "Everyone backstage wants what's best for this company."

The former AEW star has taken to WWE like a duck to water, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team titles alongside Belair just months after her debut and becoming a staple of the "SmackDown" brand. The duo lost the titles earlier this summer at WWE Clash at the Castle: Glasgow in June to The Unholy Union's Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.