Dave Bautista Recalls Realizing Vince McMahon Tore His Quads At 2005 WWE Royal Rumble

The night of January 30, 2005 saw an ending to a Royal Rumble match unlike any other as both Batista and John Cena toppled over the top rope at the same time in a completely unscripted moment. This was quickly followed by a moment that even more people remember, as Vince McMahon angrily stormed to the ring to sort things out, only to tear both his quads getting in the ring, awkwardly sitting on the canvas as everyone tried to decide who the rightful winner should be.

Advertisement

Dave Bautista, during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, recalled finding out why his boss was sitting on the mat throughout the whole ordeal.

"I think later on, I didn't realize during the match, I didn't know why he was sitting there. I had no idea what was going on, I was just worried about the match. Then they got him out of there. I think I found out later on," said the Hollywood star.

Ultimately, Batista won the match and went on to WrestleMania 21 to end Triple H's reign as World Heavyweight Champion. He got another chance to win the Royal Rumble match in 2014, which was infamously panned by fans as Batista committed the ultimate wrestling sin of not being Daniel Bryan in 2014. Cena, on the other hand, had to wait until 2008 to get his first Rumble win, before following that up with a win in 2014.

Advertisement