WINC Watchlist: John Cena's Top 10 WWE Matches, Ranked

For everyone who was excited to see a heel run from John Cena in 2025 and were left disappointed, this match will scratch that itch for you.

By mid-2006, Cena was already starting to repel a lot of the hardcore WWE fans, regardless of whether he put on a good performance or not. He was being shoved down the throats of fans by the powers that be and rejected in the process because some people thought he was still too green, or not up to the standard of what a main event guy should look like. However, this is one of the earliest examples of why Cena has remained at the top of the industry for so long. His adaptability, his willingness to take risks, and above all, his ability to get the fans invested.

The crowds at ECW shows have become legendary, but One Night Stand 2006 was an entirely different beast and can be seen as influential in its own right. "If Cena Wins, We Riot" is a sign that has been replicated over and over, but here it felt like it was actually possible. Cena's shirt being repeatedly thrown back at him has also been copied, and the onslaught of explicit chants directed Cena's way are all commonplace in today's wrestling world. With that said, it's Cena's work against the crowd that adds to this being one of his greatest performances ever.

As a match, it's extremely memorable for a lot of reasons, but as time has passed it's actually Cena's work in this that has aged the best. Rob Van Dam is there to be "Mr. ECW" and he does that very well, but while RVD doesn't really do anything other than playing the hits for the fans that are desperate to see him win, Cena morphs into someone who revels in the "Me vs. The World" environment that is set up for him here. Brawling in the crowd, complete with washing RVD's face with a sign that reads "F*** You Cena." Using the Extreme Rules to bend the will of the match in his favor in the least ECW ways possible like using the ropes for leverage on pin attempts and not breaking the STFU when RVD gets to the bottom rope.

Cena is against 2,501 people in this match, and he genuinely gets the better of 2,500 of them by sucking the air out of the room by just being better than RVD on this night. However, it's Edge who runs in and costs Cena the WWE Championship in the end. RVD might have left New York City with the gold, but Cena left with a performance that has outshone everything on the show.

Written by Sam Palmer