AJ Styles' Five Best Matches, Ranked

Many people will say that New Japan Pro Wrestling's rise in popularity as an international brand kicked off with the first match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11. While that match is iconic and extremely important in the story of NJPW's golden age of the 2010s, there is an argument to be made that the first real international breakthrough NJPW had as a company that could legitimately make the claim of being the best company in the world happened one year earlier.

By January 2016, AJ Styles had proved to the entire world that he could essentially walk into any company he wanted and be the best wrestler on the roster. There were some doubts surrounding Styles following his exit from TNA in 2014, and NJPW already had a main event scene loaded with world class talent, but Styles lived up to his nickname of being "The Phenomenal One," and despite only being a member of the roster for less than two years, he was the foreign ace of the company as the leader of Bullet Club and a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

His dance partner for Wrestle Kingdom 10 was the IWGP Intercontinental Champion, the "King of Strong Style," Shinsuke Nakamura, who at the time was one of the biggest stars in the entire world. WWE fans will know Nakamura for being someone that had a lot of buzz around him but primarily sits on the sidelines these days, but back in 2016 he was seen as a God by the Japanese fans. Nakamura had made the IWGP Intercontinental Championship as important as the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and when he issued an open challenge to the NJPW roster for Wrestle Kingdom 10, Styles was the one to answer the call, setting up a dream match for the ages.

If you can recall the excitement levels surrounding Styles and Nakamura's WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 34, it's because of this match. Both men were at the peak of their powers, the charisma of Nakamura and the sheer brilliance of Styles is amplified by the Tokyo crowd hanging on their every move. For nearly 25 minutes, Styles and Nakamura showed the world why NJPW was worth watching as they traded counter for counter, strike for strike, and move for move in a match that is still seen as one of the best in NJPW history. Nakamura might have left the Tokyo Dome with the win and the title, but both men were winners on this night due to their exceptional performances.

As for the argument of NJPW's international breakthrough happening because of this match, everyone became aware of how good Styles and Nakamura were thanks to WWE signing both men in the days following Wrestle Kingdom 10. They might not have been able to recreate the magic at WrestleMania 34, but they will always have the Tokyo Dome on that famous night in January 2016.