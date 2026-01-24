Seth Rollins Comments On Chances Of WWE's Shield Faction Ever Getting Back Together

"Sierra. Hotel. India. Echo. Lima. Delta. Shield." Those seven words fired up most WWE crowds across the world from 2012-2019. It didn't matter if Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) came down the flight of stairs you stood next to in the crowd, the electricity in the arenas they were featured in went up several notches upon their arrival. A faction often imitated, but never duplicated, The Shield were the "Hounds of Justice" that fulfilled their anti-hero roles of weeding out corruption and injustice from the top of the ladder on down. One of the three faces of that group, "The Architect" Seth Rollins, was asked by an fan, via an online submission, if he ever sees the three of them dusting off their bulletproof vests and going down that mercenary road together again.

"Well, not a lot of love lost between myself and Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley, not currently with the company. Don't know if he's ever coming back. I would say chances are very slim," the former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion candidly replied in his interview with GQ. "Maybe one day, there'll be a Hall of Fame induction, where all three of us will be in the same place, at the same time."

Back in 2019, news of Ambrose's departure after deciding not to renew his contract with WWE literally broke the Internet, especially when he decided to place all his chips in WWE's modern day rival, All Elite Wrestling. Since their split, each member has led remarkable careers. Reigns went on to stamp his name in the history books as the single longest champion of any title in the 21st century, as the Undisputed WWE Champion at 1,316 days. Moxley became the first-ever AEW Men's World Champion to ever hold the championship four separate times. And Rollins went on to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, when the company introduced a new version of the belt in 2023. Each man also went on to create and establish their own well-decorated factions: Reigns with The Bloodline, Rollins with The Vision, and Moxley with The Death Riders.

