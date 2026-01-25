Joe Tessitore Misses SNME As WWE Events Are Impacted By Severe Weather

With inclement weather sweeping across North America, WWE officials and talent are taking extra precautions toward their travel. In the case of WWE broadcaster Joe Tessitore, it noticeably caused his travel plans to be derailed.

As revealed at the beginning of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, severe weather conditions resulted in Tessitore getting stuck in an airport in Detroit, Michigan over the weekend. Therefore, his usual SNME co-host Stephanie McMahon hosted the January 24 event, emanating from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, by herself.

In Montreal, temperatures dropped below the freezing point, with minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit being the recorded number at the start of the Saturday Night's Main Event broadcast. Toronto, Ontario, the host city of Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," is expected to be hit with similar sub-freezing temperatures as well as several inches of snow. With this in mind, Fightful Select reports that WWE has prepared multiple plans to circumvent potential travel issues this week, including those that may arise when the company leaves Toronto for a flight to Saudi Arabia. The outlets specifically noted that WWE already has primary and secondary backup options arranged.

Following "Raw," WWE's main roster will head out to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," then the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event. As of this writing, Riyadh temperatures at the time of the Royal Rumble are projected to be around 65 degrees Fahrenheit. So far, four matches are confirmed for the Royal Rumble, including one that will see AJ Styles put his career on the line against "The Ring General" GUNTHER.