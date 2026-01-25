WWE SNME - 1/24/2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

This weekend marked the first time since 1992 that WWE ran "Saturday Night's Main Event" without John Cena under contract. The show had a lot to live up to after the previous edition, and was packed to the brim with contenders' matches, brawls, and a "for the last time" encounter between two of wrestling's best.

As always, there were plenty of winners and plenty of losers. The fastidious results page has already handled the literal winners and losers of the night, and the staff have also made their opinions known on the show, which leaves the metaphorical, allegorical, and all the other "-als" you can think of. Sometimes winners are losers, sometimes losers are winners, and sometimes things are exactly as they seem to be. Winners like Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, or Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu, losers like Damian Priest, or AJ Styles, the first SNME of 2026 had it all.

Enough of my bloviating, let's break down who came out of Saturday's show looking good, and who, well, didn't.