Drew McIntyre Slept With WWE Title After SmackDown Win

After Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Three Stages Of Hell match earlier this month, "The Scottish Warrior" went viral on social media when he posted a photo of himself sleeping with the title. Although McIntyre is known to be one of the most creative professional wrestlers on social media, he recently shared in an interview with "TMZSports" that the idea was inspired by another famous Instagram post, and revealed that he actually slept with the title.

"My buddy actually had the idea, from [Lionel] Messi, the biggest Instagram post of all time and that's where the idea came from and a few athletes have replicated it since and I wanted to be one of the athletes who did it," he explained. "I gave it a good old wash first cause I don't want Cody's dirty little germs on me to give me anything, but then I slept with it ... I actually woke up and thought it was a dream for a second. I looked beside me and I legitimately slept with it. So that wasn't a bit. I really did sleep with the title."

This upcoming weekend at the Royal Rumble, McIntyre will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn, who emerged victorious in a Fatal Four Way at Saturday Night's Main Event to challenge for the title. If McIntyre fails to defeat Zayn on Saturday, it would be the second shortest WWE title reign of his career, with his world championship win at WrestleMania 40 only lasting five minutes.

