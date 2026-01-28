Maven Reveals Why WWE HOFer Scott Steiner Would 'Botch Spots'

Few wrestlers have had as interesting a career as WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, who evolved from one of the most athletic wrestlers in history as a member of the Steiner Brothers into Big Poppa Pump, the muscled up, chainmail wearing genetic freak who popularized Steiner Math. But it was during his time with WWE that Steiner became known for less fun reasons, as his matches became frequently marred with botches and mistimed moves.

But while most attributed the decline in Steiner's performance to him focusing more on his physique than his performance, that was not the reason, at least according to former WWE star Maven. One month ago on his YouTube channel, Maven discussed his time working with Steiner in the United Wrestling Federation back in 2007. He was overall complimentary to Steiner for the work they did together, while also revealing that Steiner had a health issue that Maven believed was the catalyst for Steiner's in-ring decline.

"He had a condition known as drop foot, making it difficult at times to lift the front part of his foot," Maven said. "And in the ring, this would sometimes lead him to botch spots. So, Scott was...I don't want to say half of the wrestler he once was, but he definitely wasn't the wrestler that we all knew and loved from WCW.

"That said, he's still Big Poppa Pump, he still looked like this, and he still commanded not only respect, but still a little bit of fear. Scott was always easy to work with, and I left every match, every time I was in the ring the exact same way I went in, 100% healthy."

