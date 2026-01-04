The Story Behind TNA's Most Famous Promo: Steiner Math

Scott Steiner is one of those rare professional wrestlers who actually has fans for two completely separate reasons. Those who remember him from his time teaming with his brother Rick will remember that The Steiner Brothers were one of the most respected and critically acclaimed tag teams of their generation. In an era where a number of top stars didn't want to take bumps every night and saved themselves for the big occasions, Rick and Scott were producing the "workrate" style of wrestling that wouldn't look out of place in the modern wrestling landscape.

Then in late 1997, Steiner started to change his physical appearance by shedding his signature mullet and colorful singlets in favor of short blonde hair, biker shorts, and a lot more muscle mass. As time went on, he would stand out even more when he started wearing sunglasses and a chainmail headdress to the ring, before eventually adopting the nickname "Big Poppa Pump," while also calling himself the likes of "Big Bad Booty Daddy" and "Freakzilla." It wasn't just his appearance that changed, the way he delivered his promos also changed.

As WCW left the 1990s and entered the 2000s, Steiner's promos would become must-see moments on any WCW show. His vocabulary expanded to the point where he would call Judy Bagwell a "scallywag." He incorporated props like wearing false teeth to cut a promo on Ric Flair, and forced the calendar to bend to his will by claiming he got freaks nine days of the week. Despite the company not being in the best shape at the time, Steiner was one of the true highlights in the final years of WCW and his promos were a large part of it, which is why it was such a shame when his WWE run that started in 2002 saw him cut off at the knees when it came to his time on the microphone.

He spent less than two years in WWE following the demise of WCW, but nothing good ever came of his run. An ill-fated feud with Triple H over the World Heavyweight Championship in early 2003 was all WWE management needed to see, and he was bumped down the card to the point where he wasn't even featured on the WrestleMania 19 card four months after his first appearance. He was released in the summer of 2004 after spending nearly all of that year on the shelf with an injury, but after fixing everything that needed to be fixed and making himself busy on the independent scene, WWE's loss was TNA's gain as Steiner signed with the company in 2006, where he was free to be more of the WCW version of himself.