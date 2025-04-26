WWE HOFer Scott Steiner Discusses Bizarre Promo Style

To many fans, Scott Steiner is best remembered for his outrageous promos in WWE, WCW, and TNA. It was next to impossible to guess what might come out of Steiner's mouth on a given night, leading to quite a few memorable moments over the years. Steiner recently appeared on "The Wrestling Classic" and offered some insight into how he initially developed his promo style in WCW.

"A lot of that was a fear of failure, or the politics of wrestling," Steiner said. "I knew I had to be different from Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, because they were the cool guys ... and Hogan did his thing, so I had to go the opposite of that."

Tagging with his brother Rick, Scott began trying new things in his promo work to see what would catch on with the WCW audience. Soon, live crowds began responding to the tag team with more enthusiasm than ever. Steiner credits that to the genuine emotion behind his words.

"A lot of people could sense that I was pissed off, because I was," Steiner continued. "You had Standards and Practices that you had to get by. I just tried to blur the lines of what I was really trying to say to make it able to get on TV."