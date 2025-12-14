The 5 Most Historic Matches In TNA History

TNA Wrestling could be getting themselves a whole host of brand new fans in 2026 as the company has landed itself a television deal with AMC, with the debut episode of "TNA Impact" airing on January 15. It is the culmination of a resurgence for a company that just a few short years ago was literally on the verge of going out of business, and even then it wasn't the first time that the company was dangerously closing to not existing anymore.

The company wouldn't have made it out of its first year had it not been for Dixie Carter and her family investing her family's money. After "Impact" was dropped by Spike TV, TNA drifted in limbo for a number of years and went through a variety of name changes while barely getting by financially, and much like a lot of companies at the time, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a huge hurdle for TNA (or Impact Wrestling as they were known at the time) to overcome. With all that said, not only are TNA still in business but they are doing better than ever.

Beginning with the original name change back to TNA from Impact Wrestling at the beginning of 2024, the company has entered something of a new golden era, with a lot of that success coming after they had established a firm working relationship with WWE. Stars from up and down the TNA roster have been able to appear on "WWE NXT," while now former TNA stars Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace got to represent the company on major stages like WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble. The company has grown in popularity so much over the past two years that some believe that they could rival AEW in terms of being the number two promotion in the world with the right TV deal, and while they realistically have a long way to go before they reach that point, a wrestling business with an established number three (especially in the United States) is best for everyone.

If you're looking to give TNA a try in the new year with their fresh TV deal, or if you're toying with the idea of diving back into the world of Total Nonstop Action now that "Impact" is on a more accessible network, you might be wondering where you should start or what to watch to re-wet your appetite. Well fear not because, while some of these matches aren't exactly recent, these are five of the most historic matches in TNA history that should give you an insight into what the company can do when firing on all cylinders.