FKA Mr. Kennedy Remembers Birth Of His WWE Character

Ken Anderson's 'Mr. Kennedy' character might have had potential to someday become a top name in WWE. But, despite his controversial exit from the promotion, 'Mr. Kennedy' was a memorable act, specifically because of the way he announced himself.

During an appearance on the "Ropes N Riffs Podcast," Anderson recalled being given an opportunity by Paul Heyman to announce himself in OVW. "Something clicked, and I hit my last name twice,e and when I came through the curtain, the boys were all like, 'We popped when you said your last name twice, man. Keep doing that,'" he recalled, noting that wrestlers are usually cynical, so when they react the way the locker room did, there's a massive chance it'll be over with the fans.

Anderson also explained how he was an announcer during high school and often hit the last name of his school's team twice, which he adopted in OVW.

"I started doing it every week, five weeks later, [Tommy] Dreamer called me and said, 'Hey, they want to see you at TV this week for SmackDown. They want you to do your gimmick – they want you to do your whole introduction gimmick – they want to see it,'" he further recalled.