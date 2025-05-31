Booker T Said He Thought This Former WWE Talent Would Be A Star

WWE legend Booker T has talked about former WWE star Mr. Kennedy and analyzed where it went wrong for him in WWE.

On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T spoke about Mr. Kennedy and how he thought he had great promise to be a big name in WWE. The Hall of Famer's co-host Brad Gilmore discussed a recent interview that Kennedy took part in and said that he thought he would become a big star, which Booker T concurred with. The former WCW star also assessed what caused the downfall of Mr. Kennedy in WWE.

"I thought so also [that he would be a big star]. One thing about the business, one wrong move, pi**ed the wrong person off, there your career goes," said Booker T. "The thing is, Kennedy always went by that 99-100% rule, you know, if he felt a certain way, he was going to speak up. And what did I say about speaking up? You got to be willing to get fired, and he was always willing to — he'll probably say it himself now, he probably wished he would have done it differently."

Kennedy's stint in WWE ended after an altercation with Randy Orton behind the scenes. But Booker T had a pleasant experience working with him, recalling how he enjoyed working with him.

"Yeah, we always had a good time. I don't remember anything specific that we did because he wasn't there really long enough. But I do remember being around Ken on a couple of occasions," said the Hall of Famer.

Kennedy's run in WWE lasted just four years, between 2005 and 2009, during which time he held the United States title on one occasion. Booker T and Kennedy faced off a few times in WWE, and the two even had one match outside WWE in 2010, after Booker T's exit from WWE.