Alpha Academy Win WWE Raw Four-Way, Will Challenge Usos For World Tag Titles

Otis and Akira Tozawa are getting a shot at the World tag team titles after defeating New Day, Los Americanos, and American Made in a Fatal Four Way to become the Number One contenders on "Raw".

Jey Uso sat ringside while his brother wasn't there due to "personal reasons", according to Michael Cole. The match started off with Kofi Kingston and Bravo Americano, but it wasn't long until Brutus Creed and Otis got involved. Tozawa took a beating for a while from New Day, but was able to get in some offense. Bravo put Brutus in an Airplane Spin, but Tozawa connected with a dropkick from the middle rope to take them both out.

Otis cleaned house, did the Caterpillar, and landed an elbow drop on Julius Creed. Tozawa delivered punches to Brutus, Kingston, and Rayo before delivering a German Suplex to Rayo. Tozawa continued the offense by taking out New Day and the Creeds. He took out Kingston with a spinning heel kick. As he went to the top turnbuckle, Grayson Waller tripped him while the ref was distracted by Woods. Otis splashed Waller off the apron and Jey finished him off with a Superkick. Otis sent the Creeds crashing into each other before tagging in his partner. Tozawa landed a senton on Julius off the top rope to get the victory.

Otis held the tag titles with Chad Gable in 2022. Tozawa held the 24/7 Title 15 times and was Cruiserweight Champion in 2017. The Usos won the titles for the ninth time last month.