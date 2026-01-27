Report: WWE Thinks It Will Be Easier To Keep Royal Rumble Surprises Secret This Year

When it was announced that the 2026 Royal Rumble would be taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, many wrestling fans started to question how WWE would keep surprises for the event hidden with the company scheduling multiple flights to the country. Early Tuesday morning, several stars left for Saudi Arabia following "WWE Raw" in Toronto, Canada, and according to a new report, the promotion is confident that they will have no issues keeping the biggest surprises a secret for the Royal Rumble.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning to fly in talent throughout this week for Royal Rumble weekend, including surprise names, with many sources within the company believing that it will be easy to avoid mystery talent getting leaked. Throughout history, WWE would often worry about fans seeing its roster arrive to airports or walking to the arena, which only became more of a concern with the rise of social media. Additionally, sometimes surprises would be difficult to hide with autograph hounds camping at hotels and airports. However, with the planes to Saudi Arabia being chartered, WWE feels there will be more privacy once they arrive for the Royal Rumble.

This past weekend, talent travelled from Saturday Night's Main Event in Montreal to Toronto for "Raw" using several options for travel, with Eastern Canada being hit with heavy snow conditions on Sunday. That said, plans for WWE to leave for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning seemed to still go ahead. Earlier this month, talent such as LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton and Chad Gable were rumored to be returning at the Royal Rumble, all of which have been injured or written off TV for an extended period of time.